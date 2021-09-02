Toronto is in for a rainy, warm Labour Day weekend

Toronto is in for a warm, albeit mostly rainy, Labour Day weekend.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, the long weekend begins with a high of 20°C and partly cloudy skies on Friday evening.

The city will heat up to 26°C on Saturday, which is expected to be the only sunny day of the weekend.

Light rain is in the forecast overnight and should last through Sunday morning. A few showers may drag into the afternoon, too. Despite the drizzle, a high of 26°C is expected.

There’s a 40% chance the rain sticks around on Monday as well. Temperatures are expected to reach 24°C to end out the long weekend.

Enjoy the last long weekend of the summer, Toronto! And get ready for a stormy fall.