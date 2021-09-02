Ontario's new COVID-19 cases jump to 865, with 692 not fully vaccinated

Ontario reported 865 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily total in 13 weeks.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 728 new cases per day.

Fourteen new deaths were also reported Thursday, but nine of them occurred more than two months ago and were discovered during a data cleanup.

The majority of new cases continue to be in unvaccinated individuals. According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 692 of Thursday’s cases are in people without both shots and 173 are in people who are fully immunized.

Across Ontario, 320 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 292 of them are not fully vaccinated.

There are also 162 people in the ICU and 148 of them are not fully immunized.

162 people are in ICU due to #COVID19. 148 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 14 are fully vaccinated. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 2, 2021

Broken down by region, 175 of Thursday’s cases are in Toronto, 91 are in York Region, and 104 are in Peel.

More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far. Approximately 83% of people 12 and up have at least one shot and 77% have both doses.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a province-wide vaccine passport on Wednesday afternoon. Proof of vaccination will be needed starting September 22 to dine indoors at restaurants, go to the cinema, attend sporting events, and enter banquet halls and event spaces.

To date, Ontario has seen 567,071 total COVID-19 cases and 9,530 virus deaths.