Here's what's open and closed in Toronto on Labour Day

It’s Labour Day on September 6 and a number of attractions, businesses and more will have their hours affected throughout the city.

As per usual, government offices including Canada Post offices and city hall will be closed along with banks and libraries.

It’s important to note when indoors, a mask or face covering must be worn at all times. And when enjoying outdoor spaces, remember to physically distance when indoors.

See what else is open and closed this long weekend in Toronto.

TTC

On Monday, the TTC will operate on its holiday service schedule. This means all TTC routes will operate on their Sunday service schedules, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 am. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday.

Attractions

Malls Open

Grocery Stores

Many grocery stores will be open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Make sure to call your local grocer ahead of time and double-check their schedule.

Here’s what grocery stores are confirmed to be open:

Galleria Supermarket (7040 Yonge Street): 24 hours; (865 York Mills Road): 7 am to 10 pm; (558 Yonge Street Toronto): 8 am to 10 pm; (351 Bloor Street Toronto): 8 am to 10 pm

(7040 Yonge Street): 24 hours; (865 York Mills Road): 7 am to 10 pm; (558 Yonge Street Toronto): 8 am to 10 pm; (351 Bloor Street Toronto): 8 am to 10 pm Food Depot (155 Dupont Street): open 24 hours

(155 Dupont Street): open 24 hours Kitchen Table (10 Queens Quay West) 6 am to 12 am; (389 Spadina Road) 7 am to 12 am; (705 King St. West) 6 am to 2 am

(10 Queens Quay West) 6 am to 12 am; (389 Spadina Road) 7 am to 12 am; (705 King St. West) 6 am to 2 am Loblaws (60 Carlton Street): 7 am to 10 pm

(60 Carlton Street): 7 am to 10 pm Pusateri’s (57 Yorkville Ave., Toronto) 8 am to 6 pm; (Bayview Village, 2901 Bayview Ave., Toronto): 9 am to 6 pm; (1539 Avenue Rd., Toronto): 7 am to 6 pm; (25 The West Mall., Etobicoke): 8 am to 6 pm

(57 Yorkville Ave., Toronto) 8 am to 6 pm; (Bayview Village, 2901 Bayview Ave., Toronto): 9 am to 6 pm; (1539 Avenue Rd., Toronto): 7 am to 6 pm; (25 The West Mall., Etobicoke): 8 am to 6 pm Rabba Fine Food (various locations): open 24 hours

(various locations): open 24 hours Summerhill Market (446 Summerhill Avenue, Toronto): 8 am to 8 pm; (1054 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto): 8 am to 8 pm; (1014 Bathurst Street, Toronto): 8 am to 8 pm;

(446 Summerhill Avenue, Toronto): 8 am to 8 pm; (1054 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto): 8 am to 8 pm; (1014 Bathurst Street, Toronto): 8 am to 8 pm; T&T (7070 Warden Avenue): 8 am to 12 am; (9255 Woodbine Ave.) 8 am to 11 pm; (1 Promenade Circle) 9 am to 10 pm; (8339 Kennedy Rd., Markham) 9 am to 10 pm; (297 College Street) 8 am to 10 pm

(7070 Warden Avenue): 8 am to 12 am; (9255 Woodbine Ave.) 8 am to 11 pm; (1 Promenade Circle) 9 am to 10 pm; (8339 Kennedy Rd., Markham) 9 am to 10 pm; (297 College Street) 8 am to 10 pm Whole Foods (87 Avenue Road, Toronto): 8 am to 9 pm

The Beer Store