The tallest Christmas tree ever displayed in the Distillery District has arrived (PHOTOS)

The largest Christmas tree ever displayed in Distillery District has arrived.

Provided by Forests Ontario and sourced in Milton, the soaring 55-foot Silver Fir tree will serve as the centrepiece for The Distillery Winter Village.

“[It’s] the tallest Christmas tree we’ve ever had at The Distillery Historic District,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

The massive tree was brought in on a flatbed truck and hoisted into place by a crane.

Set in Trinity Square, the tree will be decorated with 60,000 twinkling lights, over 600 giant ornaments, and two kilometres of garland before it’s lit at 6 pm on November 18.

Its lighting will mark the start of The Distillery Winter Village — the renamed, revamped Toronto Christmas Market.

Running until December 31, the holiday experience will feature eight curated vendor cabins, 12 food vendor cabins, and a line-up of buskers, carolers, and other entertainment.

Check out the arrival of the tree, and other Distillery Christmas hallmarks, below.