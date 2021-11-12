Shocking Toronto house flip originally listed for $1 is now $1,375,000

After a dilapidated Trinity Bellwoods house underwent a stunning flip earlier this year, it hit the market with one of the lowest prices in all of Toronto — just $1.

But six months later, the house, located at 15 Rebecca Street, hasn’t sold and is listed once again, but this time with a more realistic asking price of $1,375,000.

The once rundown Toronto house underwent a top-to-bottom flip that, in addition to its many upgrades, converted it into two one-bedroom units. The home’s scary-looking stained walls and damaged flooring now have a fresh new look with light hardwood and even some exposed brick.

After the renovation was finished, the house was originally listed for sale in April with an asking price of $1.2 million. But just a few weeks later, the price was raised to $1.4 million. Then, in May, it dropped to an attention-grabbing $1.

Listing agent and CEO of Rexig Realty Investment Group Ltd. Paul Poliszot told Daily Hive at the time that he expected the house to ultimately sell for $1.3-1.4 million and that the $1 price tag was a sales strategy to spark more interest.

“Just to get a lot of action and a good amount of interest, we opted for this strategy and so far it’s been going well,” Poliszot said in May. “There’s a ton of interest on the property.”

With the house having now gone on and off the market several times at vastly different price points, it will be interesting to see what it finally sells for.