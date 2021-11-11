These tiny houses are for sale in Toronto for as low as $26,000
If you’ve ever lived in a cramped Toronto apartment, chances are you already feel like you know what it’s like to live in a tiny house.
Well, apart from the fact that you’re likely paying much more for your housing than anyone with a tiny house would, that is. And with Toronto real estate prices climbing higher and higher, the thought of saying goodbye to city real estate and jumping into the tiny house market is becoming more appealing by the day. Prices are not only significantly lower, but the homes are often self-powered and can be easily transported wherever you want to go.
As of right now, there are a few tiny homes available right here in Toronto with prices as low as $26,000. And as long as you have somewhere to park your new abode, they could make a great purchase.
Off-Grid Tiny House – $75,000
- Converted 53′ semi-trailer on wheels
- Kitchen with propane oven and stove, dishwasher, and fridge
- Bathroom with compost toilet and claw foot bathtub
- Lofted bed in a separate room
- Air conditioning
- Eight 250w solar panels
Toronto Cabin – $45,000
- Custom-designed cabin with 60″ round feature window
- Firewood stove
- Deck
- Compost toilet
- Bathroom upgrades, solar power, and electrical can be added upon request
20″ Tiny House – $26,000
- 160 sq ft (20 ft x 8 ft) steel-framed home on wheels
- Lofted bedroom
- Front porch
- Propane heat
- Flush toilet
Comfortable Tiny House on Wheels – $30,000
- 16’x 8.5′ tiny house on wheels
- Heating and air conditioning
- Stacked washer/dryer
- Kitchen with a minifridge, toaster over, microwave, two-burner induction hot plate
- Bathroom with a flush toilet, sink, shower, and medicine cabinet
- Lofted bedroom