These tiny houses are for sale in Toronto for as low as $26,000

If you’ve ever lived in a cramped Toronto apartment, chances are you already feel like you know what it’s like to live in a tiny house.

Well, apart from the fact that you’re likely paying much more for your housing than anyone with a tiny house would, that is. And with Toronto real estate prices climbing higher and higher, the thought of saying goodbye to city real estate and jumping into the tiny house market is becoming more appealing by the day. Prices are not only significantly lower, but the homes are often self-powered and can be easily transported wherever you want to go.

As of right now, there are a few tiny homes available right here in Toronto with prices as low as $26,000. And as long as you have somewhere to park your new abode, they could make a great purchase.

Converted 53′ semi-trailer on wheels

Kitchen with propane oven and stove, dishwasher, and fridge

Bathroom with compost toilet and claw foot bathtub

Lofted bed in a separate room

Air conditioning

Eight 250w solar panels

Custom-designed cabin with 60″ round feature window

Firewood stove

Deck

Compost toilet

Bathroom upgrades, solar power, and electrical can be added upon request

160 sq ft (20 ft x 8 ft) steel-framed home on wheels

Lofted bedroom

Front porch

Propane heat

Flush toilet