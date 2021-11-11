These Toronto condos are all on the market for under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

Nov 11 2021, 3:43 pm
Landlord Realty Inc.

As real estate prices continue to climb, the thought of Toronto condos being listed for under $400,000 starts to feel more and more foreign.

Although they’re becoming increasingly rare, these condos are not impossible to find, especially if you’re willing to expand your search area.

“Right now in downtown Toronto, buyers are paying an average of $1,085 per square foot, making it very difficult to find something in this area with a modest budget,” said Alex Hood, a realtor at Strata.ca “But a buyer who is willing to explore neighbourhoods outside of the downtown core can still get into the Toronto market.

“Areas like North York and the Junction still have inventory hovering around $790 per square foot. So it’s possible to get your foot in the door for a  one-bedroom with a $400,000 budget.”

Below are five condos, rounded up courtesy of Strata.ca, that are currently listed on the Toronto market for under $400,000.

350 Wellington Street – $399,000

TORONTO condos under 400000

Landlord Realty Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 669 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: access to gym and pool at neighbouring Soho Hotel

3 Massey Square – $389,900

RE/MAX Crossroads Realty Inc.

  • One-bedroom, plus den
  • One bathroom
  • 800 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: enclosed balcony, close to the rec centre with indoor pool, basketball, and gym

100 Lotherton Pathway – $370,000

toronto condos under 400000

RE/MAX Excel Realty Ltd.

  • Two bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 646 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Other features: basketball court, playground

3 Marine Parade Drive West – $395,000

Royal Lepage Supreme Realty

  • One-bedroom, plus den
  • One bathroom
  • 739 sq ft
  • One parking spot
  • Other features: locker, sunroom, balcony, in-unit laundry, retirement community

705 King Street West – $399,900

toronto condos for sale

Century 21 Atria Realty Inc.

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 560 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: indoor/outdoor pool, squash court, BBQ area, sauna, movie theatre

