These Toronto condos are all on the market for under $400,000 (PHOTOS)

As real estate prices continue to climb, the thought of Toronto condos being listed for under $400,000 starts to feel more and more foreign.

Although they’re becoming increasingly rare, these condos are not impossible to find, especially if you’re willing to expand your search area.

“Right now in downtown Toronto, buyers are paying an average of $1,085 per square foot, making it very difficult to find something in this area with a modest budget,” said Alex Hood, a realtor at Strata.ca “But a buyer who is willing to explore neighbourhoods outside of the downtown core can still get into the Toronto market.

“Areas like North York and the Junction still have inventory hovering around $790 per square foot. So it’s possible to get your foot in the door for a one-bedroom with a $400,000 budget.”

Below are five condos, rounded up courtesy of Strata.ca, that are currently listed on the Toronto market for under $400,000.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

669 sq ft

No parking

Other features: access to gym and pool at neighbouring Soho Hotel

One-bedroom, plus den

One bathroom

800 sq ft

No parking

Other features: enclosed balcony, close to the rec centre with indoor pool, basketball, and gym

Two bedrooms

One bathroom

646 sq ft

One parking spot

Other features: basketball court, playground

One-bedroom, plus den

One bathroom

739 sq ft

One parking spot

Other features: locker, sunroom, balcony, in-unit laundry, retirement community