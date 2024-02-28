A Toronto hospital was just ranked the third-best in the entire world

A Toronto hospital was just rated as one of the best in the world, ranking among the most prestigious medical institutions around.

UHN’s Toronto General Hospital (TGH) is now considered the third-best overall hospital and #1 publicly funded hospital in the world according to Newsweek magazine’s 2024 global ranking released Wednesday, placing just behind well-known US institutions the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic.

TGH is the only Canadian hospital to crack Newsweek’s top 10. While the institution has been included in this top 10 for six consecutive years — landing fourth place in 2022 — third place is its highest ranking to date.

“At UHN, we are honoured and appreciative to once again be recognized as an international leader in patient care, research and education,” says Dr. Kevin Smith, UHN’s President & CEO. “It is particularly gratifying to see our universally accessible care model solidify its place among the world’s best hospitals.”

Newsweek tasked a panel of doctors, medical professionals, and administrators to determine the best hospitals around the globe, who selected TGH ahead of major institutions like Johns Hopkins Hospital in the US.

Here is Newsweek’s 2024 list of the world’s top 10 hospitals:

Mayo Clinic, USA Cleveland Clinic, USA Toronto General Hospital, University Health Network, Canada The Johns Hopkins Hospital, USA Massachusetts General Hospital, USA Charité, Germany Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden Hôpital Universitaire Pitié Salpêtrière, France Sheba Medical Center, Israel Universitätsspital Zürich, Switzerland

In addition to the distinction of operating one of the world’s best hospitals, UHN now runs another of Canada’s top 10 hospitals, with Toronto Western joining this year’s ranking. UHN’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre was also lauded as Canada’s top specialized hospital.