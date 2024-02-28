Mom's $1M injury claim tossed after being pictured winning Christmas tree-throwing contest

An Irish woman who allegedly suffered injuries from a car crash had her case dismissed after she was pictured in a Christmas tree-throwing competition.

Kamila Grabska, 36, was suing an insurance company after claiming that a 2017 car crash had left her with injuries to her back and neck, reports The Guardian. Grabska, who’s from Ennis, County Clare, claimed that her injuries left her unable to work or play with her children.

However, photos showed Grabska participating in a Christmas tree-throwing competition in 2018. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and tossing a five-foot spruce at the charity event. Participants competed to see who could throw a tree the farthest, according to The Independent.

Grabska won, and another photo shows her holding a wooden plaque commemorating her win.

The high court in Limerick, Ireland, dismissed her £650,000 injury claim (C$1,115,205), with Justice Carmel Stewart calling it “entirely exaggerated.”

“It is a very large, natural Christmas tree, and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement,” said the judge, reports the Irish Independent. “I’m afraid I cannot but conclude the claims were entirely exaggerated. On that basis, I propose to dismiss the claim.”

Video evidence also showed Grabska training her Dalmatian in a park in 2023, leading the judge to describe her activities as “completely at odds” with her injury claims.

The court was informed that Grabska had left her job and had been receiving disability benefits. However, she argued that she wasn’t faking her injuries and wanted to “lead a normal life.”

Netizens found the incident amusing.

I cannot cope with this woman who said she hurt her back so badly in a car accident that she couldn’t work for 3 years getting her claim thrown out of court for being caught by winning a Christmas tree throwing competition 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/o2bM4gtpA4 — Aisling (@brodstanaccount) February 24, 2024

i guess she was caught greenhanded…? — Qtee Foxx (Top 0.5% OF)🦊🇸🇪 (@QteeFoxx) February 24, 2024

Was she reported to special Branch 🤣🤣 — Mike m (@Mikem84840195) February 24, 2024

Imagine how far the tree would have traveled if she hadn’t injured herself…😏 — Tony Falcone (@tfalcone68) February 25, 2024