Toronto FIFA World Cup costs surge to nearly $380M

While the fact that Toronto is hosting a handful of games for the world’s biggest sporting event is exciting for some fans, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is proving to be more money than it’s worth for the city, at least in the opinion of some locals.

It was revealed this week that the expenses the City will have to incur to hold six of the soccer tournament’s games at BMO Field have now surged to $380 million, a whopping $80 million more than recent estimates and nearly $100 million more than initially projected.

And, taxpayers are righteously irate that they’re the ones footing the bill.

City noted earlier to generate about $393 mil. Now we’ll make nothing. Thanks to the poison pen of John Tory. Toronto bears 100% of the cost. Also any profit made is split 60(city)/40 to FIFA, a multibillion $ company. We’re millions away from that now. FIFA should have paid us — Walter Spicer 🇨🇦 (ウォルタースパイサー） (@Walterverse) February 27, 2024

Many seem to feel that the costs of participating in FIFA far outweigh the benefits for residents, despite the fact that City staff assure that the event will “bring positive economic and cultural benefits, particularly in the tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.”

And, while the cost was due to be shared between various levels of government, the Province of Ontario has already said that it won’t be committing any more funds than the $97 million originally promised, even with this inflated price tag.

“spend $380 million to hold six games for the global soccer tournament, up from the $300” A modest beginning. “Thank” you @JohnTory. — sidpicasso (@sidpicasso) February 27, 2024

Many are pointing the finger at former Mayor John Tory, who penned the deal with FIFA, which is known for its “take it or leave it” arrangements that put the financial burden on host cities. Details of the deal with Toronto are still under wraps.

City Councillor Josh Matlow is among those responding to the news this week, writing on X on Monday, “I’m excited about Toronto hosting FIFA World Cup games, but the agreement Toronto signed was horrible, while so many of our city’s basic needs haven’t been met. John Tory didn’t just drop the ball, he scored an own goal. We need a better deal for Toronto.”

I’m a big soccer fan but this is far beyond ridiculous. FIFA will make a killing as usual while host cities taxpayers pick up the tab. $380 million for 6 World Cup matches ($63.3MM per match) is simply not worth it. #TOpoli — Mike MacKenzie (@MWMacKenzie) February 26, 2024

Along with being angry about the soaring expenses, the split of the costs, and the fact that Toronto even signed on to host games in the first place, some people also fear that sums associated with the event will only continue to balloon.

Many anticipate that the figure will climb far above the $380 million mark when all is said and done, maybe even outpacing any economic benefit to the city and province.

Expect costs to be near double by time all said and done. We are always sold these events at a low ball price then when we get final bill.. it’s always sticker shock but too late. We can’t afford this party — Bingo315 (@Bingo7697) February 27, 2024

With leaders bemoaning Toronto’s budget gap and overall fiscal troubles for a few years now, and with residents perceiving a drastic decline in the quality of life in the city, many are wondering why FIFA was even a consideration when the money is needed so urgently elsewhere.

Some are even calling for a cancellation of the Toronto games this late in the process, saying there’s “absolutely no way taxpayers should have to pay that much for this event.”

Yeah, I’m totally convinced that spending my tax money so dudes can kick a ball is so much more useful than, say, re-paving Eglinton Ave from one end to the other. — Glen MacDonald (@glen1macdonald) February 27, 2024

Toronto is set to host five group-stage matches for FIFA, along with one more match in the round of 32, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.