This hospital in Toronto ranks the fourth best in the world

The past two years have been long and gruelling for hospitals around the world that were at the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their work isn’t going unnoticed. Newsweek and Statista released the fourth annual ranking of 250 of the World’s Best Hospitals on Wednesday, and a Toronto hospital cracked the top five.

The University Health Network’s (UHN) Toronto General Hospital (TGH) took the fourth spot as one of the best in the world.

“UHN is proud to once again be recognized as a global leader in patient care and research,” said Dr. Kevin Smith, UHN president & CEO, in a statement. “It is an honour to be listed among our peers at so many other exceptional hospitals.

According to the UHN, this is the third year in a row that TGH has achieved this ranking.

For the fourth straight year, Toronto General Hospital has been named one of the best hospitals in the #world by @Newsweek magazine. It ranks 4th again this year.

The list ranks hospitals in 27 countries where over 80,000 medical experts like doctors, hospital managers and healthcare professionals were invited to participate in an online survey. Participants were asked to recommend hospitals in their own country as well as others.

Newsweeks says the medical institutions that held their top statuses were ones that excelled at adaptability, communication and innovation. The US publication called in medical experts to help guide the results of the rankings.

“How do the leading hospitals maintain their top status in the midst of a global pandemic that has turned the medical world upside down? The ability and drive to continually innovate is key—and top talent is at the heart of that,” wrote Newsweek.

Overall, four Toronto hospitals ranked among the top 250 in the world. Following behind TGH are Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre (25), Mount Sinai Hospital (27) and North York General Hospital (64).

In addition to Toronto, there are two hospitals in Montreal and one in Vancouver that made the list.

The US leads the pack with 33 hospitals on the list, followed by Germany with 14 and Italy and France with 10 each.

Newsweek hopes that the information presented in the ranking will be useful to “patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and loved ones, but also to hospitals as they benchmark themselves against their peers during a period of unprecedented change.”