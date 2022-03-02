Here are some Toronto homes on the market for under $500,000 (PHOTOS)
Mar 2 2022, 9:47 pm
Today, we woke up to news that the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 0.5% — the first increase since 2018. Add that to the fact that according to the Toronto Regional Estate Board the average price of a home in the GTA is $1,242,793.
It might seem like the odds are stacked against prospective Toronto home buyers but you can take solace in the fact that homes under $500,000 do exist.
Here are some great finds courtesy of Zoocasa. Some might need a few updates, while others are move-in ready.
320 – 10 Gateway Boulevard – $349,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 800-899 sq ft
- One parking
- Locker unit and close to the highway
309 – 4064 Lawrence Avenue East – $349,000
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 1,000-1,199 sq ft
- One parking
- Recently updated, private balcony, pool, sauna, party room, and gym
202 – 4064 Lawrence Avenue East – $375,000
- Four-bedroom
- Three bathrooms
- 1,800-1,999 sq ft
- Two parking spaces
- Private balcony and access to a gym
322 – 24 Wellesley Street West – $563,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- In suite laundry, party room, gym, and rooftop deck
1118 – 3050 Ellesmere Road – $399,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- One parking
- Indoor pool, gym, party room, and near TTC
807 – 3650 Kingston Road – $399,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony and close to shops
410 – 71 Jonesville Crescent – $439,900
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- One parking
- Private balcony and close to LRT
116 – 231 Fort York Boulevard – $447,500
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 0-499 sq ft
- Walk-up entry from the street, private patio, access to gym and rooftop deck
1009 – 3088 Kennedy Road – $445,000
- Two-bedroom
- Two bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking
- Media room, party room, and gym
501 – 921 Midland Avenue – $449,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699
- One parking
- Private balcony, locker, gym, recreation room, and party room