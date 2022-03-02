Today, we woke up to news that the Bank of Canada raised interest rates to 0.5% — the first increase since 2018. Add that to the fact that according to the Toronto Regional Estate Board the average price of a home in the GTA is $1,242,793.

It might seem like the odds are stacked against prospective Toronto home buyers but you can take solace in the fact that homes under $500,000 do exist.

Here are some great finds courtesy of Zoocasa. Some might need a few updates, while others are move-in ready.

One-bedroom

One bathroom

800-899 sq ft

One parking

Locker unit and close to the highway

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

1,000-1,199 sq ft

One parking

Recently updated, private balcony, pool, sauna, party room, and gym

Four-bedroom

Three bathrooms

1,800-1,999 sq ft

Two parking spaces

Private balcony and access to a gym

One-bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

In suite laundry, party room, gym, and rooftop deck

One-bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 sq ft

One parking

Indoor pool, gym, party room, and near TTC

One-bedroom

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony and close to shops

One-bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

One parking

Private balcony and close to LRT

Studio

One bathroom

0-499 sq ft

Walk-up entry from the street, private patio, access to gym and rooftop deck

Two-bedroom

Two bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking

Media room, party room, and gym