Another day, another Toronto home that sold for way over the asking price.

This time it’s 321 Hillhurst Boulevard, a contemporary North York home located in the North Forest Hill neighbourhood.

Listed by FairSquare Group Realty, the home hit the market at $2,675,000 and was snapped up in just a week for $3,325,000 — a whopping $650,000 over asking.

Starting with the exterior, the home is already pretty impressive. There’s a dramatic canopy above the entrance to protect the new homeowners from the elements. The garage looks big enough to fit two cars and, according to the listing, the driveway can accommodate an additional four cars.

This North York home is a split level that spans 2,000 to 2,500 square feet and comes with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Even though some rooms are in need of updates (especially the eat-in kitchen and bathrooms), there are lots of beautiful features throughout.

Gloomy days are likely to be less gloomy in the partial sunroom, which comes with built-in cabinetry. There’s more custom cabinetry in the bedroom and what appears to be a matching headboard.

There are lots of ’70s and ’80s design touches around the home like the mirrored walls, glass brick walls, and the mirrored powder room that’s sure to be a conversation starter at dinner parties.

Basements are usually an afterthought in most homes but here, the basement is actually one of the home’s best features. Not only is the space massive, it also comes with a cold room, more custom cabinets, a wide stone fireplace, and a wood strip ceiling that adds warmth to a space that can be used as an office or a rec room.

Outside, a sizeable yard offers plenty of possibilities for landscaping. Come spring, the new homeowners can enjoy the blooms from the comfort of their sunroom.