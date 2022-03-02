Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)
Apartment hunting is stressful enough, but apartment hunting in Toronto is a whole other level.
According to a February 2022 report by Rentals.ca, the average rent in Toronto went up by 11.5% this year at an average of $2,027 for a one-bedroom apartment. Two-bedroom apartments saw a hike of 14.65% at $2,769.
But with a little patience, you can find something within your price range — and under $2,000. Below are the five cheapest rentals currently available on the Toronto market, courtesy of Zoocasa. Finding an affordable place in the city sometimes means giving up a parking spot or in-suite laundry.
2 – 449 Manor Road East – $1,650
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- No laundry onsite
- Other features: enclosed foyer, close to shops, restaurants, and public transport
2 – 135 Sammon Ave – $1,780
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- Updated kitchen and bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- One parking space
- Other features: close to shops and restaurant, steps to TTC
110 – 621 Sheppard Avenue East – $1,800
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 500 sq ft
- No parking
- Other features: balcony, stainless steel appliances, steps to TTC
601 – 1603 Eglinton Avenue West – $1,825
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- Other features: balcony, locker, party room, gym, yoga room, concierge, and near Eglinton West Station
9 – 312 Lonsdale Road – $1,899
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 600-699 sq ft
- Other features: walking distance to parks and TTC