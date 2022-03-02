Real EstateUrbanized

Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Mar 2 2022, 4:14 pm
Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)
HomeLife Frontier Realty Inc.

Apartment hunting is stressful enough, but apartment hunting in Toronto is a whole other level.

According to a February 2022 report by Rentals.ca, the average rent in Toronto went up by 11.5% this year at an average of $2,027 for a one-bedroom apartment. Two-bedroom apartments saw a hike of 14.65% at $2,769.

But with a little patience, you can find something within your price range  and under $2,000. Below are the five cheapest rentals currently available on the Toronto market, courtesy of Zoocasa. Finding an affordable place in the city sometimes means giving up a parking spot or in-suite laundry.

2 – 449 Manor Road East – $1,650

449 Manor Rd E

iPro Realty Ltd.

  • Two-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • No laundry onsite
  • Other features: enclosed foyer, close to shops, restaurants, and public transport

2 – 135 Sammon Ave – $1,780

135 Sammon Ave

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • Updated kitchen and bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • One parking space
  • Other features: close to shops and restaurant, steps to TTC

110 – 621 Sheppard Avenue East – $1,800

110-621 Sheppard Ave E

HomeLife Frontier Realty Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 500 sq ft
  • No parking
  • Other features: balcony, stainless steel appliances, steps to TTC

601 – 1603 Eglinton Avenue West – $1,825

1603 Eglinton Ave W

Sutton Group-Security Real Estate Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • Other features: balcony, locker, party room, gym, yoga room, concierge, and near Eglinton West Station

9 – 312 Lonsdale Road – $1,899

9-312 Lonsdale Road

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 600-699 sq ft
  • Other features: walking distance to parks and TTC
