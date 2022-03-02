Here are the cheapest rentals available in Toronto right now (PHOTOS)

Apartment hunting is stressful enough, but apartment hunting in Toronto is a whole other level.

According to a February 2022 report by Rentals.ca, the average rent in Toronto went up by 11.5% this year at an average of $2,027 for a one-bedroom apartment. Two-bedroom apartments saw a hike of 14.65% at $2,769.

But with a little patience, you can find something within your price range — and under $2,000. Below are the five cheapest rentals currently available on the Toronto market, courtesy of Zoocasa. Finding an affordable place in the city sometimes means giving up a parking spot or in-suite laundry.

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

No laundry onsite

Other features: enclosed foyer, close to shops, restaurants, and public transport

One-bedroom

One bathroom

Updated kitchen and bathroom

600-699 sq ft

One parking space

Other features: close to shops and restaurant, steps to TTC

One-bedroom

One bathroom

500 sq ft

No parking

Other features: balcony, stainless steel appliances, steps to TTC

One-bedroom

One bathroom

600-699 sq ft

Other features: balcony, locker, party room, gym, yoga room, concierge, and near Eglinton West Station