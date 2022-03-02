Toronto is getting a futuristic-looking elevated transit line (RENDERINGS)

While Toronto is about to say goodbye to one elevated transit line, it will soon be welcoming a new one.

Scarborough’s Line 3 LRT is currently the city’s only elevated transit line, but as its days are numbered, it only makes sense that developers would swoop in with a new and improved one. Enter Metrolinx’s Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

The transit line is part of a 9.2-km extension of the Eglinton Crosstown. The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension will feature a 1.5-km elevated section that will run from Scarlett Road to east of Jane Street before dipping below ground again.

The elevated section will run along the north side of Eglinton Avenue West and will be kept close to the roadway for easy access.

According to Metrolinx, the elevated section will have additional lighting to keep pedestrian areas below well-lit.

Community members can fill out a survey on the renderings here.

Metrolinx is also looking for feedback on potential ideas for the space beneath the transit line. This space could be used for public art installations, planting wildflowers for pollinators, or open space.