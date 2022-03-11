This Toronto home is far from move-in ready, yet it managed to snag an offer in just one day for far above the asking price.

Located in Little Portugal, 35 Mackenzie Crescent hit the market at $1,788,800 and quickly sold for $2,225,000, $436,200 over the listing price.

So what will the new homeowners get?

First of all, location, location, location.

The red-brick Victorian is located on a corner lot measuring 20 feet by 100 feet. It’s also minutes from Trinity Bellwoods Park and the shops and restaurants on Dundas Street West and Queen Street West.

This Toronto home is also listed as a legal duplex, so renting out one of the units won’t be an issue.

Inside, the home is in serious need of TLC.

The two-and-a-half-story home spans over 2,300 square feet and comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a basement. There’s also a solarium that’s likely a more recent addition.

Walls are stained with varying shades of paint that’s chipping in some areas. Some parts of the walls are damaged, while in one bathroom, one section of the wall is completely missing, likely due to repairs.

The two kitchens are in a similar state, with missing cabinet doors and drawers, as well as dated appliances and what look like faded linoleum floors.

According to the listing, the home is over 100 years old and, despite the obvious signs of wear, it does have plenty of beautiful features.

Despite being scratched and discoloured, it looks like most of the rooms still have the original wooden floors. Some of the best features include a wide arched doorway, stained glass windows, and a fireplace with gorgeous details.

There’s no doubt that there’s a contractor out there just waiting to add their magic touch.