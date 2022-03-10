We’ve seen Toronto homes that have sold in just a matter of days but how about one that sold in less than 24 hours?

That’s exactly what happened when this four-bedroom Little Portugal home hit the market.

Located at 89 Beaconsfield Avenue, the row house was listed at $1,799,999. In just 18 hours and after a brief negotiation period, the home sold for $2,385,000 — $585,001 over asking price.

In the 11 years that he’s worked in the industry, Andrew Cain, Sales Representative at Sage Real Estate, said that he’s never seen a sale take place this quickly.

“I’ve had really busy listings but this was a new level of interest,” he said.

Cain added that time slots for the showing “booked up very quickly.”

So why does he think the home attracted so much interest?

“Location, parking, and character,” said Cain. “It’s hard to find homes in that 2,500 square foot range and this home was at 2,700 square feet.”

In addition to four bedrooms, the home also has three bathrooms.

Another feature that Cain thinks made the home more of a draw: the finished one-bedroom basement unit.

“The basement apartment increases affordability because you can put that towards your mortgage,” he said.

Although the main floor has been thoroughly renovated, it still retains several original features such as molding, a tiled fireplace, stained glass windows, and a transom.

The home is a combination of old and new. There’s an exposed brick wall and a fully renovated kitchen that’s perfect for whipping up some amazing meals. There’s also space-saving solutions such as custom cabinetry.

The kitchen has French doors that lead out to the deck, a backyard, and a renovated garage.

As for location, the new homeowners will only be a short walk away from shops and restaurants on Queen Street West.

“I was definitely was expecting [this showing] to be busy,” said Cain. “But it exceeded my expectations.”