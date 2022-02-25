Scarborough home sold in four days for $651,000 over asking (PHOTOS)

Four seems to be the lucky number for this detached Scarborough home: the four-bedroom house sold far above the asking price after just four days on the market.

Listed for $1,199,000, the house at 90 Deep Dene Drive sold for $1,850,000, $651,000 over asking.

Ken Kakoullis, broker of record for Homelife/Vision Realty Inc., said that it was strategically priced to go over asking, adding that it’s rare for a home of this size to go on the market in the Highland Creek neighbourhood.

“It’s an up-and-coming location,” said Kakoullis. “Highland Creek is a very well-respected location in the city.”

He said that the home, which comes with three bathrooms, sold much faster than they expected.

“We wanted it [to be on the market] for a week and accumulate offers, but one in particular was a bully offer, so we had to notify everyone who showed interest,” said Kakoullis. “We were able to attract 14 offers within four days.”

He noted that what the new owners are really paying for is space.

The lot measures 179×83 square feet and comes with a massive backyard. The driveway is big enough to accommodate six cars. Inside, the house is split into two units and was home to a family with nine children.

Although it’s not pictured in the listing, there is a custom wood-burning pizza oven in the backyard that’s perfect for pizza night.

Although there is wooden flooring across the house, the beige wallpaper and matching vinyl floors make this space look tired and dated. The fake brick walls, formica countertops, and laminate cabinets in the kitchen add a very distinct ’70s touch.

Still, the home does have beautiful features such as the wooden balustrade and French doors, but according to Kakoullis, it wouldn’t be surprising if the home was torn down to make space for a new build.

“I’m not sure with the buyers but my opinion is that the house could be renovated because it has good bone structure,” said Kakoullis. “Some people, what they’re doing is tearing it down and building something [new].”