The market just keeps getting hotter.

Earlier this week, we featured at a contemporary North York home that sold for $650,000 over asking price. This time, we’re taking a look at a Midtown Toronto home that sold for $630,000 over asking.

Located in the Forest Hill South neighbourhood, 620 Lonsdale Road is a charming Tudor-style home that hit the market at $2,695,000 and sold at $3,325,000.

Outside is a paved driveway that accommodates three cars but the it’s the arched front door and matching windows that draw the eye.

The two-storey detached home has approximately 2,918 square feet of space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s filled with unique details starting in the foyer with frosted glass casement windows and wainscotting.

Further inside, the home is as impressive as the exterior.

The blue living room is a sophisticated mix of modern pieces, as well as antique furniture that’s dotted throughout the home. Since the only thing better than one fireplace is two fireplaces, there’s one in the living room and a double-sided fireplace that separates the eat-in kitchen from the family room. But for larger dinner parties, there’s a dining room that comfortably fits a table for eight.

Upstairs, some of the bedrooms are big enough to fit a dedicated office space and TV area. There’s also several built-in features like cabinets and an office/library.

There’s a bright neon orange basement that was being used as a gym and additional living space.

Perhaps the feature that cemented the new owners’ decision was the one outside: there’s a kidney-shaped pool and a paved patio so the new homeowners can relax by the pool without worrying about mowing the lawn.