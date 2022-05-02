Looking for a seasonal job? The City of Toronto is looking to fill a ton of recreation positions this summer!

The summer positions have more flexible scheduling, and many of them pay above minimum wage. The City is hiring for nearly 70 recreational positions asking for a variety of experience.

This is a great chance to make some money doing something you love, too! Some of the positions that the City is looking to fill include a skate instructor, an art instructor, youth leaders, and more.

You can check out all of the available positions on the City’s website. Here are some of the recreational jobs that pay above the minimum wage in Toronto.

Salary: $23.23 per hour.

Description: “Instruct how to produce music to artists and develop their skills to perfect their sound.” Formal training isn’t required, but it is an asset!

Salary: $17.21 per hour

Description: Develop and lead sports programs, evaluate teams and prepare teams for games and competitions. Applicants must have “Multisport A, Level 1 technical, community coach technical or instructional technical certification or other equivalent provincially or nationally recognized sport-specific accreditation.”

Salary: $17.21 per hour

Description: Supervise swimmers at Toronto’s public pools. Applicants must be a minimum 16 years of age, hold Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard (Pool) certification and Standard First Aid and Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation ‘C’ certifications as recognized by the WSIB.

Salary: $17.21 per hour

Description: “Provides customer service to rental patrons at the boathouse operation on Toronto Island.” You provide customers with instructions on how to use rentals safely and help them get their boats in the water.