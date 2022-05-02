17 companies hiring more than 150 positions in Toronto this May

Canadians connect with each other and the world.

operates in the residential and business sectors throughout Québec and Ontario, with an objective to help

Jobs:

We are seeking hundreds of dedicated team players with a passion for technologies and innovation for the

role of a Field Service Technician to support our ongoing growth and development. The Field Service Technician will

be installing and servicing Bell’s residential phone, internet and Fibe TV. This means understanding how our work

impa

cts the daily lives of people across our country – and continuously innovating to find creative and competitive

ways to make their lives even better. You will be the face of Bell, meeting the needs of our valued customers and

promoting Bell services and products. Working independently in an ever-changing work environment, you will be

trained to troubleshoot and resolve complex telecommunications issues.