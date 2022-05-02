VentureJobs

17 companies hiring more than 150 positions in Toronto this May

May 2 2022, 1:00 pm
Provided by Bell Technical Solutions

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is that there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

Every month, we round up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Bell Technical Solutions*

  • Who: Bell Technical Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bell Canada that specializes in the installation of Bell services, including residential phone, Internet and Fibe TV. Bell Technical Solutions operates in the residential and business sectors throughout Québec and Ontario, with an objective to help Canadians connect with each other and the world.
  • JobsWe are seeking hundreds of dedicated team players with a passion for technologies and innovation for the role of a Field Service Technician to support our ongoing growth and development. The Field Service Technician will be installing and servicing Bell’s residential phone, internet and Fibe TV. This means understanding how our work impacts the daily lives of people across our country – and continuously innovating to find creative and competitive ways to make their lives even better. You will be the face of Bell, meeting the needs of our valued customers and promoting Bell services and products. Working independently in an ever-changing work environment, you will be trained to troubleshoot and resolve complex telecommunications issues.
  • Perks: A comprehensive total rewards package including progressive wage increases, health/dental coverage, mental health support and RRSP. Opportunities for internal career advancements within Bell, employee discounts on Bell products, and BCE stock program. Paid training, company-provided smartphone and laptop.
  • MoreCheck out the careers page with #technician and #BTS for all our job opportunities

Visier

  • Who: Visier is the global leader in People Analytics and Workforce Intelligence trusted by a third of the Fortune 500 employers. Our solutions give customers valuable insight into their people, because people are a business’ most important asset. Every day Visier employees work to help create better, fairer workplaces through leveraging data. Recently closing a successful Series E funding round, and a landmark $1B valuation, Visier is embarking on an incredible phase of its 11-year growth journey.
  • Jobs: We are hiring 100+ positions in 2022 in all disciplines including software developers, tech sales, marketing, and product. In the Greater Toronto Area we have 20+ jobs now live including Marketing Automation, Software Development, Account Executives, and more!
  • Perks: Visier is recognized as Canada’s 2021 Top Small & Medium Employer. Visier offers comprehensive employee benefits in wellness, learning, and compensation.
  • More: Explore how we care for our team here. Experience career-defining moments here.

Ownr

Merchant Growth

Endy

  • Who: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand and leading online mattress brand in Canada.
  • Jobs: Endy is hiring for a Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist, Jr. Digital Performance Specialist and a Customer Experience Specialist.  Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.
  • Perks: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right?
  • More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

CapIntel

Lighthouse Labs

  • Who: Lighthouse Labs is a tech education company that offers boot camps for web development and data science.
  • Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Corporate Accountant; Manager, Employer Relations; Mentor (Web Development); Cyber Security Lead Instructor; Data Science Instructors; Director, Product Management; Academic Accommodations and Accessibility Specialist; Career Services Advisor (East Coast); Career Services Coordinator (West Coast); Intermediate Project Manager; Lead Ruby on Rails Developer; Product Designer; Product Marketing Manager; Project Coordinator; Sr. Manager, Workforce Development; and a Student Success Coordinator to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.
  • Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
  • More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Commit

  • Who: Commit is a professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities.
  • Jobs: Full time remote: Senior Full-Stack Developer, Content Writer
  • Perks: Commit is a completely remote company and distributed (coast-to-coast). Commit offers flexible hours and provides leading benefits and compensation packages.
  • More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page – or – if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

Talk Shop Media

Float

  • Who: Float is a Canadian fintech company. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees are needed.
  • Jobs: Float is hiring for Customer Success Manager, Product Manager, People and Talent Partner, Content Marketing Manager and additional positions.
  • Perks: Competitive compensation and benefits, education and learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.
  • More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit Float’s career page.

Vista

  • Who: Vista is the design and marketing partner to millions of small businesses around the world. Together, VistaCreate99designs by Vista and VistaPrint represent a full-service design, digital, and print solution, assisting small businesses in establishing their presence in physical and digital spaces.
  • Jobs: Senior Software Engineer, Digital Technology – Ontario Remote
  • Perks: Vista made a permanent transition to remote-first in 2020. The company’s approach to remote work includes a focus on async communication, collaboration centres for in-person work whenever needed and increased flexibility. Employee benefits at Vista are built around: retirement, time off, health and wellbeing, parental leave, continuous learning, and mental and emotional health.
  • More: To learn more about Vista’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Humi

  • WhoHumi is a Canadian HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.
  • Jobs: Director, Data, Sr. Software Engineer, Ruby, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Talent Acquisition Specialist and more.
  • Perks:  All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays, so every weekend starts early. Humi is a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.
  • More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Givex

NDAX

ReturnBear

Canada Drives

Jane

*Indicates paid placement into article.

