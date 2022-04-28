The City of Markham is hiring and some positions pay more than $100,000

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck; the City of Markham is hiring for a ton of jobs, with some paying more than $100,000 per year.
The City offers dozens of positions, ranging from full-time and part-time to contract and seasonal work. So whether you’re looking for a summer position, an internship or a full-time job, there are lots of opportunities within the City.
Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Markham that pay pretty dang well.
Real Estate Law Clerk
Salary: $73,693.00 to $83,684.00
Description: “Responsible for all aspects of real estate acquisition, disposition and lease transactions while working with our real estate solicitors.”
Sr. Capital Works Engineer
Salary: $97,278.00 to $114,475.00
Description: “See to the coordination and management of various specialized infrastructure and municipal capital works projects and initiatives, including environmental assessments, detailed design and contract administration, ensuring delivery on time and on budget.”
Supervisor, Community Program – Group Fitness
Salary: $72,426.00 to $82,245.00
Description: “Work as part of a City of Markham Fitness Strategy team that is responsible for the delivery of all group fitness programs and services within all City of Markham recreation facilities. This position will mentor, support, motivate and provide guidance on performance management of all Group Fitness Instructors within the Centers while maintaining positive relationships with fellow area staff, residents, community groups and clients.”
Senior Planner, Urban Design
Salary: $85,323.00 to $100,389.00
Description: “Work on the preparation and implementation of urban design guidance for built form, streetscape design, site planning, landscape architecture and sustainable development, as applicable for official plan amendments, re-zoning, subdivision, minor variance, severance, and site plan applications.”