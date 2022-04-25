The City of Brampton is hiring and some positions pay more than $100,000

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck; the City of Brampton is hiring for several positions, with some paying more than $100,000 per year.

The City is offering dozens of careers from full-time, part-time, and contract work. So whether you’re looking for a summer position, an internship, or a full-time job, there are lots of opportunities within the City.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Brampton that pay pretty dang well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Brampton (@citybrampton)



Salary: $120,400.00 to $135,450.00

Description: “The Manager will lead the economic, marketing, and business development in the Advanced Manufacturing sector.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Brampton (@citybrampton)



Salary: $73,881.00 to $83,116.00

Description: “This position is responsible for all accounts payable and receivable and financial controls, statements, and projections and liaises with internal and external contacts as it relates to finance purchasing, legal, and accounting. They ensure that contractual obligations are fulfilled as it relates to artists and engagement agreements.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Brampton (@citybrampton)

Salary: $72,035.60

Description: “This position is responsible for developing web interfaces, preparing documentation, conducting training, monitoring social media, and developing client relationships with City of Brampton business unit staff to develop web content and ensure customer service standards are met.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Brampton (@citybrampton)

Salary: $133,754.00 to $150,473.00

Description: “This position is responsible for the provision of legal services, representation before the Courts and Administrative Tribunals, opinions, and advice to the Corporation.”