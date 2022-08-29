It’s official — Toronto is one of the happiest places to travel to in North America.

A new report from Club Med ranked the top ten happiest places in the continent and three Canadian cities made the cut: Toronto, Vancouver, and Halifax.

On a global level, Vancouver ranked seventh while Toronto and Halifax were shut out. Ouch.

The ranking was determined based on nine factors: crime, safety, pollution, LGBTQ+ friendly, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spas and wellness centres, and overall happiness score.

Las Vegas takes the top spot of North America’s happiest travel destinations, with an index score of 73.7. This is due to the city offering a wide range of activities (besides gambling, of course) perfect for visitors who want to get the most out of their stay.

Toronto, in seventh place, has a much lower index score of 19.8 (a tie with Halifax).

Although the city has a high crime rate, Toronto is well known for its extravagant shopping centres, ample bike lanes and… solving Wordle? Okay, so puzzle-solving wasn’t a factor in this ranking but we’re still proud of this fact!

If you’re curious about the destinations outside North America, the top five happiest travel destinations in the world are Bali, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.