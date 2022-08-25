11 Toronto restaurants perfect for group birthday dinners

It’s always birthday season, and with that, comes the difficult decision we all face ever year.

In Toronto, there are no shortage of options when it comes to restaurant choices, yet we inevitably find ourselves contemplating where we should choose to host our group birthday dinners.

Luckily, Dished Toronto has you covered with the top group birthday dinner spots in the city, so you never have to face the dilemma again.

Gyubee is a staple when it comes to group birthday dinners, being able to host large parties and having their infamous all-you-can-eat option that leaves everyone at your party satisfied. Being able to grill an extensive selection of menu items with your friends is simply a fantastic time, and still has my group of friends coming back for more.

Address: 335 Bloor Street West and 157 Dundas Street West

Phone: 416-551-9767 (Bloor) and 416-639-1545 (Dundas)

This Brazilian rodizio-style restaurant also offers a mouthwatering all-you-can-eat option that has spits of top-quality meats and sides coming your way as you and your group sit back and get wowed by the live entertainment on site.

Address: 230 Adelaide Street West

Phone: 647-748-3211

Hibachi is a dinner and show experience in the heart of downtown Toronto that makes for an entertaining and delicious experience for groups of all ages. Your food is cooked right before your eyes by the animated and talented chefs who then plate your food in a masterful way.

Address: 550 Wellington Street

Phone: 416-367-3888

Have you ever wanted to feast on a 26-pound lobster mountain? Fishman Lobster Clubhouse is the place for you, then. The seafood specialty restaurant will leave you and your group stuffed as you make your way through heaps of seafood in a fun, shareable style dining experience.

Address: 4020 Finch Avenue East

Phone: 416-321-0250

The Sultan’s Tent is another entertainment-style restaurant that will have you and your group wowed by talented cultural performances, three-course meals, and massive shareable platters. The Moroccan restaurant will give you a taste and glimpse of one of the Middle East’s most decorated cultures.

Address: 49 Front Street East

Phone: 416-961-0601

Nome Izakaya is a Japanese tapas-style restaurant that is nothing but good vibes and even better eats for group settings. Immerse yourself in Japanese culture as you receive a warm reception from all the chefs, and nibble your way through the vast selection of appetizers and mains that encapsulate Japan’s iconic cuisine.

Address: 4848 Yonge Street

Phone: 647-347-7937

This dimly-lit Northern Thai restaurant has two large dining rooms equipped with seating for big groups, featuring what is regarded as the best Pad Thai in all of Toronto. Pai has seen many celebrities walk through its doors, and is the perfect setting for a birthday dinner with delicious eats and cultural drinks.

Addresses: 18 Duncan Street and 2335 Yonge Street

Phone: 416-901-4724

Tap into German culture in this food hall-style restaurant that features Bavarian classics like massive schnitzels, bratwurst sausage, and giant glasses of beers that you and your friends can cheers the night away with. Prost!

Address: 609 King Street West

Phone: 416-703-7775

Terroni is a traditional Italian cuisine restaurant that can host groups of up to 20 people, featuring all of the Italian classics that we know and love. The menu also consists of a great selection for vegan and gluten-free guests, offering a little something for everyone.

Addresses: 57 Adelaide Street East, 1095 Yonge Street, 720 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-203-3093 (Adelaide), 416-925-4020 (Yonge), 416-504-0320 (Queen)

Patria is Toronto’s undisputed authentic Spanish tapas spot and makes for the perfect group birthday dinner. With live cultural entertainment on hand, shareable tapas dishes, and large paellas for everyone to dig into, this is easily one of the go-to restaurants for you and your friends to enjoy your birthday festivities.

Address: 478 King Street West

Phone: 416-367-0505

Situated on the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel is a rooftop restaurant with arguably the best views in all of Toronto. Kost is able to host groups upwards of 20 people, and offers one of the more scenic dining experiences in the city, making it perfect for that big birthday occasion.



Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, 44th Floor

Phone: 437-800-5938



