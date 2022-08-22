Summer may feel as though it’s drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of food festivals and events in full swing this week.

Here are Dished’s recommendations for food events happening in Toronto from August 22 to 28.

Arguably Canada’s most iconic annual festival showcasing the very best of the nation’s food, art, music, heritage, history, and culture — the CNE is in full swing until September 5.

When: August 19 to September 5

Time: 10 am to midnight, except on Labour Day when the grounds are open from 10 am to 9 pm, and the gates close at 5 pm

Where: Exhibition Place Summerlicious

This is your last week to make the most of hundreds of unmissable lunch and dinner deals up for grabs around the city. With 200 restaurants participating this year, the atmosphere has never felt busier, so don’t miss your chance to support Toronto’s ever-growing and diversifying culinary scene.

When: August 12 to 28 at participating restaurants

This is Smorgusburg’s first summer in Toronto. Having laid down solid roots across the US, it’s Canada’s turn to get a taste of North America’s largest, weekly open-air market. Boasting a plethora of hyper-local vendors offering a mind-blowing range of cuisines, visitors are sure to be spoiled for choice.

When: Every Saturday from July 23 until September 10, from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 7 Queens Quay East (at the foot of Yonge Street)

Leslieville beer fest will be shutting down Dundas Street East from Logan Avenue to Carlaw Avenue this coming Saturday to make way for guests to sip on beer from local breweries and sink their teeth into eats from local vendors and artisans.

Tickets are $40 and include a sampling mug and three beer sample tokens.

When: Saturday, August 27

Where: Dundas Street East and Carlaw Avenue

Time: 1 pm to 8 pm

Halal Ribfest promises to be a weekend full of, rides, family-friendly fun, entertainment and of course Toronto’s most sought-after Halal food vendors. Ticket prices start at $12; grab them here.