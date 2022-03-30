Toronto has a new meal delivery service start-up and it’s bringing gourmet menu options from local chefs.

SPATULA Foods was founded by Michelin-trained chef Wallace Wong and former Uber Eats Canada Head of Strategy, Ian Weng. Together, they are crafting gourmet dishes delivered to your door.

“When you order from SPATULA, you have the opportunity to support a local chef,” Wong said in a press release. “Their involvement also allows us to provide Torontonians with restaurant-quality food consumers can confidently and conveniently cook and be proud to serve to anyone.”

The meals are flash-frozen and take only 10 minutes to heat up for eating. Wong, alongside a number of other Toronto-based chefs, develop recipes for the subscription meal service.

All it takes, they say, is a stir of a spatula, hence the name. The idea to flash freeze meals at the height of their freshness stemmed from the time Weng spent doing his MBA in France. A lack of time, culinary skills, and access led him to try flash-frozen meals, and to his surprise he loved them. He figured if the French can do good frozen meals, why couldn’t Canada?

When Weng returned to Toronto, he and Wong came together and SPATULA was born.

“Our meals are made locally with high-quality ingredients and you can’t detect they were previously frozen because of our freezing technology,” Wong said. “In France, flash-frozen gourmet style meals are actually a multi-billion dollar business. And if the French – being the food lovers they are – enjoy it, then that’s a great standard.”

With only 10 minutes of time needed to prepare a meal, Wong and Weng have found a new way to bring Torontonians quick and easy, restaurant-quality meals.

“SPATULA is at least three times faster than meal kits and about four times faster than food delivery apps,” Weng said in a press release.

SPATULA officially launched on Monday with 15 recipes to choose from. From beef bourguignon to spicy Korean gochujang chicken, there’s plenty to choose from.