The ultimate baker’s market with a ton of sweet treats is coming to Toronto and is ready to dominate our summer.

Street Eats Market is back with one of its longest events yet. Starting June 4, running every Saturday until September 24, the Bakers Market will take over their Scarborough Town Centre location, serving baked goods from a handful of vendors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STREET EATS MARKET™ (@streeteatsmarket)

You might also like: 7 Toronto Street Eats Market food festivals coming this summer

Food Truck'n is back in Toronto with vendors every Friday

OEB Breakfast Co. is Toronto's newest brunch spot (PHOTOS)

According to SEM, the event will feature plenty of handmade and artisanal baked goods, sweets, bread, savoury treats and even frozen goodies from more than 25 vendors.

Expect to eat everything from freshly baked pastries to French macarons, fluffy scones, decadent cookies and squares, and even gluten-free, vegan and raw options.

There will be nutritious and delicious treats to downright indulgent eats.

Street Eats Market has a busy summer coming up as they are set to host a ton of foodie events from tacos to fried chicken-filled weekends.

Get ready to eat!

Bakers Market

When: Every Saturday from June 4 to September 24

Where: 500 Progress Avenue, Scarborough