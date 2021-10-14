A Look Inside: Toronto's new art-filled Gladstone House (PHOTOS)

Toronto’s new — but technically old — Gladstone House is finally open for business.

The 1889-built Queen Street West hotel, formerly known as the Gladstone Hotel, shut down last year to undergo a top to bottom transformation that gave the hotel new life. Although the renovation brought with it many welcomed updates, it’s maintained the original character and artistic influence of the historic building.

The once moody and dark lobby is now a bright, open lounge space with a large hand-painted mural running across the ceiling. The design team put a heavy focus on acquiring original works of art to display throughout the hotel, with pieces in every room, hallway, and stairwell.

The lobby also gives guests access to the hotel’s hand-operated elevator — one of just five left in the city — that’s serviced by hotel staff.

Just off the lobby is the Gladstone House Bistro + Bar — a perfectly timeless spot to grab a bite to eat or a cocktail to sip. The menu has everything from beef tartar to tomato and zucchini pasta to crispy Nutella and banana french toast.

During the renovation, the number of hotel rooms was bumped up from 39 to 55 by converting an entire floor of meeting rooms into 16 new guest rooms. Each of the rooms has an exposed brick wall — some of which are original to the building — as well as unique art pieces.

Nods to the old hotel can be seen throughout the space, particularly in the billiards lounge, where archival photos and framed pieces of old wallpaper are on display. There are even chairs that were in the hotel when it originally opened in the 1800s.

But for something with a more modern feel, guests can check out any one of the three fitness rooms with all of the 21st-century equipment you could need.

The hotel also has a bar, The Melody Bar, that is still having the final touches put on it and will open at a later date.