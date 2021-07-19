Historic Gladstone Hotel reopening with different name after massive reno

Toronto’s historic Gladstone Hotel just underwent a massive renovation and is reopening under a different name: Gladstone House.

Interestingly, the name Gladstone House isn’t new, per se. The reclaimed name is on the original engravings outside of the 132-year-old Queen West building.

The interiors have been redone to reflect the neighbourhood’s creative culture “while ensuring the building’s rich history and iconic original architecture remain preserved,” a press release reads.

This includes new contemporary artwork, restored exposed brick walls, and innovative light features.

“As one of the oldest operating hotels in Toronto, we are dedicated to paying homage to Gladstone’s rich history in the city and maintaining its status as a celebration of diversity in the West, Queen West neighbourhood,” said Les Mallins, founder & president of Streetcar Developments, co-owner of the hotel.

“We have worked hard to ensure that we are telling the stories of the past and creating new one-of-a-kind experiences for the future as written by our guests. Gladstone House is the modern reimagination of a truly historic landmark.”

And it’s not just the hotel’s common spaces that have been upgraded; the guest rooms have had a lift too. Gladstone House put out an open call to locals artists and selected over 50 different works of art to go in each of their 55 hotel rooms.

The hotel will reopen in September 2021, with the Bistro and Bar and Melody Bar (known for its Drag Brunch) also expected to open this fall.