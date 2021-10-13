Secluded Toronto chalet just sold for $650,000 more than it did last year

In a city with millions of people, finding a home that feels secluded is hard to come by. But if you’ve got a couple of million dollars to spend (and some extra laying around for a likely bidding war), it can get you a stunning, private Toronto home like this chalet-style house that just sold.

Located at 70 Chine Drive in Scarborough, the four-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor-inspired home hit the market earlier this month with an asking price of $1,699,000. It sold just two days later for $2,250,000 — $551,000 over the asking price.

Interestingly, the home was also sold last March for $1,600,000, meaning the most recent sellers earned $650,000 in just 17 months. The listing photos from the previous sale compared to the most recent ones do not show any substantial changes were made to the property within that time.

The home itself is quite impressive, so it’s not too hard to see why someone would be willing to go well over the asking price. Being on a ravine-backed lot entirely surrounded by trees with an outdoor fire pit and large wooden roof deck, it feels like you’re on vacation without having to leave the city.

Inside, the house is bright and airy, with plenty of elements that add some character to the home, including a built-in breakfast nook, an exposed brick wall, and wainscoting. There are also three fireplaces, a home office, and a basement rec room with a walk-out to the yard.

And thanks to the home’s location, the lucky buyers are just a few minutes away from the parks and beaches at the Scarborough Bluffs.

If they’re looking for some roommates, they know where to find us.