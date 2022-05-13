Gas prices in Toronto are about to hit yet another record high this weekend, according to the Gas Wizard, Dan McTeague.

McTeague’s gas price forecast for Saturday shows that regular petrol will cost $2.02 per litre. That’s a 10-cent increase from Thursday’s $1.92 at the pump.

Gas prices in Toronto have been above $1.90 for most of the month of May, and analysts say they could only get higher as the long weekend approaches.



Heed my warning as ⛽️⛽️ prices will be up ANOTHER 5 cents a litre to 202.9 cents on Saturday The 10 cent hike will hit most of #Ontario and #Quebec Oh and did I mention #Vancouver ? Up 11 cents a litre by Saturday to 227.9 cents a litre https://t.co/dsCpeLCvQq — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) May 12, 2022

Need to fill up and looking to save a few bucks? Check out Gas Buddy, a website that tracks the cheapest gas stations in regions around North America.

Gas analyst Roger McKnight said that high gas prices could be here for a while, so it’s no surprise that many Canadians are rethinking their road trip plans.

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, 66% of drivers in Canada say they plan to either cancel or alter their road trips because of oil prices. For drivers aged 18 to 24, the number of people planning to skip or change their road trip plans climbs to a whopping 75%.