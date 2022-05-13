News

Pain at the pump: Toronto gas prices expected to hit new record highs this weekend

DH Toronto Staff
DH Toronto Staff
|
May 13 2022, 1:43 pm
ValeStock/Shutterstock

Gas prices in Toronto are about to hit yet another record high this weekend, according to the Gas Wizard, Dan McTeague.

McTeague’s gas price forecast for Saturday shows that regular petrol will cost $2.02 per litre. That’s a 10-cent increase from Thursday’s $1.92 at the pump.

Gas prices in Toronto have been above $1.90 for most of the month of May, and analysts say they could only get higher as the long weekend approaches.

Need to fill up and looking to save a few bucks? Check out Gas Buddy, a website that tracks the cheapest gas stations in regions around North America.

Gas analyst Roger McKnight said that high gas prices could be here for a while, so it’s no surprise that many Canadians are rethinking their road trip plans.

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, 66% of drivers in Canada say they plan to either cancel or alter their road trips because of oil prices. For drivers aged 18 to 24, the number of people planning to skip or change their road trip plans climbs to a whopping 75%.

