It’s official: six sections of Ontario highways have had speed limits permanently increased to 110 km per hour.

The move comes after a pilot project testing increased speed limits began in 2019. The project raised speed limits from 100 km per hour to 110 km per hour on 400 series highways.

The highway sections where the raised speed limit will be made permanent are Highway 404 from Newmarket to Woodbine, Queen Elizabeth Way from Hamilton to St. Catharines, Highway 401 from Windsor to Tilbury, Highway 402 from London to Sarnia, and Highway 417 from Ottawa to the Quebec border, as well as from the Kanata area to Arnprior.

This brings these sections of highway speed limits in line with other provinces. Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia have posted speed limits of 110 km per hour.