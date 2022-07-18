7 Toronto food events happening this week: July 18 to 24
Cheers to another week filled with fun and delicious foodie events in Toronto. When it comes to variety, the city never falters.
With fun drinks, savoury eats, and sweet treats, head out and enjoy the summer air.
Here’s what’s up in the Toronto food scene this week:
Nando’s giving away free chicken
Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken is celebrating Mandela Day this year in a pretty special way. On July 18, the popular chain will be giving away a free one-quarter chicken and PERi-Fries in exchange for a non-perishable food donation.
When: July 18, from 11 am to 1 pm
Where: All locations
Taste of the Middle East
Taste of the Middle East Festival is coming back to Toronto this summer with a bunch of food vendors, drink tents, music and more. From July 22 to 24, Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square will transform into a lively food festival showcasing Middle Eastern eats in the most vibrant way.
When: July 22 to 24
Where: Nathan Philips Square
Ice Cream Fest
Right in the middle of summer, there’s no better time than July to host an ice cream festival.
When: July 22 to 24
Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue
Toronto’s Festival of Beer
Toronto’s Festival of Beer is coming back this summer for another year of good food, live entertainment, and all the beer you can get your hands on. From July 22 to 24, attendees can enjoy over 400 different kinds of brews from local, national, or international names.
When: July 22 to 24
Where: Bandshell Park – 100 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto
OssFest
There’s no better way to explore Toronto’s Ossington strip restaurants than at OssFest. Local businesses have a chance to showcase their products and restaurants with delicious menu offerings. There will be over 25 extended patios with live music and entertainment all day.
When: July 23
Where: Ossington Avenue between Queen Street West and Dundas Street West
Reoccurring
Margapalooza
Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.
Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.
When: Until September 6
Where: Lone Star locations across Ontario
Montana’s BBQ & Bar – All-You-Can-Eat Ribfest
Grab your bibs because Montana’s BBQ & Bar is launching an all-you-can-eat rib tour across Canada this summer. Montana’s will be offering up samples of its famous ribs in 15 cities across the country, including Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.
When: Until August 11