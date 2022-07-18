7 Toronto food events happening this week: July 18 to 24

Cheers to another week filled with fun and delicious foodie events in Toronto. When it comes to variety, the city never falters.

With fun drinks, savoury eats, and sweet treats, head out and enjoy the summer air.

Here’s what’s up in the Toronto food scene this week:

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken is celebrating Mandela Day this year in a pretty special way. On July 18, the popular chain will be giving away a free one-quarter chicken and PERi-Fries in exchange for a non-perishable food donation.

When: July 18, from 11 am to 1 pm

Where: All locations

Instagram

Taste of the Middle East Festival is coming back to Toronto this summer with a bunch of food vendors, drink tents, music and more. From July 22 to 24, Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square will transform into a lively food festival showcasing Middle Eastern eats in the most vibrant way.

When: July 22 to 24

Where: Nathan Philips Square

You might also like: Tim Hortons launches new Red Bull-infused drinks in the US

Canada's culinary team scores big in world’s toughest chef competition

This fried chicken spot serves sweet and spicy ice cream (PHOTOS)

Right in the middle of summer, there’s no better time than July to host an ice cream festival.

When: July 22 to 24

Where: STC – 500 Progress Avenue

Toronto’s Festival of Beer is coming back this summer for another year of good food, live entertainment, and all the beer you can get your hands on. From July 22 to 24, attendees can enjoy over 400 different kinds of brews from local, national, or international names.

When: July 22 to 24

Where: Bandshell Park – 100 Princes’ Boulevard, Toronto

There’s no better way to explore Toronto’s Ossington strip restaurants than at OssFest. Local businesses have a chance to showcase their products and restaurants with delicious menu offerings. There will be over 25 extended patios with live music and entertainment all day.

When: July 23

Where: Ossington Avenue between Queen Street West and Dundas Street West

Reoccurring

Margapalooza, Canada’s largest margarita festival, is back this year at all Lone Star Texas Grill locations across Ontario. The fun summer event is running until September 6 and features up to 22 mouth-watering cocktails with almost 10 new flavours to treat your tastebuds to.

Expect flavours like Salty Pickle, Mango Habanero, Rocket Man with a Rocket Popsicle, Fuzzy Peach, and Churro-rita.

When: Until September 6

Where: Lone Star locations across Ontario

Grab your bibs because Montana’s BBQ & Bar is launching an all-you-can-eat rib tour across Canada this summer. Montana’s will be offering up samples of its famous ribs in 15 cities across the country, including Barrie, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg.

When: Until August 11

Instagram