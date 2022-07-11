Taste of the Middle East is coming back to Toronto this year

Taste of the Middle East Festival is coming back to Toronto this summer with a bunch of food vendors, drink tents, music and more.

From July 22 to 24, Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square will transform into a lively food festival showcasing Middle Eastern eats in the most vibrant way.

“It is a beautiful fusion of the delicious food, vibrant dance, and energetic music that the Middle Eastern culture is known for,” said Hamsa Diab Farhat, founder and executive director of Taste of the Middle East Toronto Festival.

“We want everyone to experience the feeling of hospitality and the inclusiveness that is at the heart of our culture. Come together to celebrate each other, eat good food and dance, and maybe have a drink in our beautifully decorated Spirit Lounge.”

Attendees can expect to try a plethora of cuisines including the Taste Spirit Lounge and Beer Tent, musical performers, art, dancing, entertainment, retail and souk vendors, too.

Artists like Super Sako and Fadi KOD will also make a musical appearance at the festival.

On the final day, the festival will celebrate Egypt from 12 pm to 5 pm. Guests can watch a full Zaffe Performance of an Egyptian Wedding live with over 15 traditional belly dancers, tables, and Mazhar players.

“Toronto is such an incredibly diverse place,” said Farhat. “We are all proud to be Canadian, yet we are still able to celebrate our differences. It is truly a beautiful thing.”

Taste of the Middle East

When: July 22 to 24

Where: Nathan Philips Square