This fried chicken spot serves sweet and spicy ice cream (PHOTOS)

Who knew fried chicken and ice cream would pair so perfectly together? Toronto’s Ghost Chicken has a new sweet and spicy treat on its menu.

The Nashville Scoop is the newest addition to the Ghost Chicken menu and it combines the two most unlikely combinations for a spicy yet sweet and icy treat.

It’s a vanilla-based ice cream drizzled with spicy Nashville syrup and topped with crispy GC crumble for $4.49.

It’s such a wild experience but totally worth trying. Customers can get their hands on the treat in-store or via delivery.

Ghost Chicken

Address: 74 Ossington Avenue

Phone: 416-535-1103

Website | Instagram