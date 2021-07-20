Toronto's Green P parking lots are getting some 21st century upgrades

The City of Toronto is gearing up to give its Green P parking lots a design makeover that will bring them into the 21st century.

The redesign plans, released on Monday, largely focus on improving signage and wayfinding inside the parking garages. The Toronto Parking Authority, which manages 35 garages across the city, will begin testing out the improvements in three high-traffic lots: Kensington, St. Lawrence, and Little Italy.

At these lots, new signage will be put up consolidating information that’s currently displayed across multiple signs, some of which have been up since the ’70s and ’80s.

Digital boards displaying the parking rates will also be installed. These would either be illuminated boards displaying a poster or a digital screen.

The entrances to the parking lots will also have digital signage that will allow the Parking Authority to display rates and easily change them for event pricing. It would also allow them to change whether the entryways can be used as entrances or exits.

The wayfinding signs within the Green P parking garages that direct drivers towards either more parking or the exit would also be replaced with more simplistic illuminated signs to improve visibility.

And there will be also improvements targeting pedestrians. Each level of the parking garage will be given a colour to improve parking spot recall and recognition. Improved signs directing pedestrians to the street will be installed and by the pay stations, there will be an information hub with info on the surrounding area.

The proposed changes will need to be signed off on at the Toronto Parking Authority’s next board meeting in September before work can start.