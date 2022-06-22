Toronto's Taste of the Danforth is officially cancelled this year

Well, it’s a wrap. Toronto’s largest street festival Taste of the Danforth is officially cancelled for 2022.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Danforth BIA shared the event has been postponed until 2023.



“GreekTown on the Danforth Business Improvement Area’s Board of Management has determined the best way to ensure the long-term success of the festival is to postpone restarting it until 2023,” reads the statement shared on the group’s social media pages.

“The short timeline available to adapt the event to the changes in the street meant that Taste of the Danforth in 2022 was at too great a risk of not being as successful as in the past.”

According to the statement, it was unclear during the winter whether or not public health conditions would even allow the event to take place.

When restrictions lifted and they were allowed to go through with the street fest, there wasn’t enough time to put together an event of its magnitude and make it the best it can be “given changes to the streetscape.”

Back in May, in an email to Daily Hive, a representative of the summer festival shared that it was “uncertain” whether there will actually be a Taste of the Danforth this year.

Taste of the Danforth is one of the city’s most beloved summer festivals and was anticipated to return this August after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

According to its website, Taste of the Danforth is Canada’s largest Street Festival that normally welcomes about 1.6 million attendees over a weekend pre-pandemic.