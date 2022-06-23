FoodFood EventsFood News

Top 5 can't-miss eats to get at Taste of Asia this weekend

Dished Staff
Jun 23 2022, 5:36 pm
Liuyishou Hotpot Toronto | @goldenbubblescanada/Instagram

Taste of Asia kicks off this weekend in Markham and if you’re just as excited as us to eat some hearty food, here are a few you must try.

The free event is happening in the area of Kennedy and Steeles from June 24 to 26 and it is expected to welcome thousands of visitors for entertainment, activities, and, of course, delicious food.

Not sure where to start your foodie adventure? Check out these top five eats at Taste of Asia this weekend.

Liu Yi Shou Hot Pot

This Hotpot Tower with Fruit Tea is the ultimate combination. Sip on a sweet fruit tea to cool off while enjoying a delicious spicy hot pot. It’ll have toppings like shrimps, a quail egg, beef, and more.

Golden Bubbles

 

The waffle cone treat will be available at the Tase of Asia fest and it’s just too good. It’s topped with your choice of ice cream, sauce, and sprinkles. Add an oreo or some fruits to make it complete.

Roji Monster Ice Cream

At first glance, you wouldn’t think these adorable monsters are made of ice cream. Too cute to eat!

Tropic Love

 

Fruit juice in a pineapple or watermelon! A refreshing way to stay cool during this heat wave.

Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog

 

Crunchy, cheesy, savoury! Total chef’s kiss and worth trying.

