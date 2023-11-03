Toronto driver charged after OPP found 300+ cases of illegal beer in vehicle

A Toronto driver is in an oversized load of trouble this week, not for a run-of-the-mill offence like speeding, off-roading to avoid traffic, or even getting into a fistfight in the street, but for illegally transporting a whopping 326 cases of beer.

Ontario Provincial Police pulled an unassuming cube van over on Highway 401 near Belleville on Thursday, noticing that the vehicle was still going despite completely missing a tire and leaving rim marks etched in the roadway.

Upon their approach, officers spotted multiple cases of beer with French labelling in the front seat and decided to search the vehicle after the 30-year-old driver became skittish.

They soon discovered the back of the van packed to the brim with a staggering 326 cases of beer, all brought over from Quebec. The man eventually disclosed during questioning that the stock was for a wedding.

#LACOPP responded to a traffic hazard/van with a blown tire. Hwy 401 at Hwy 37. Police located vehicle still driving the rim. Driver charged for unlawfully possessing liquor, unlawfully purchasing liquor, operate unsafe vehicle. 326 cases of beer seized and the van was towed.

Unfortunately for the motorist, alcohol purchased in another province can only be transported to Ontario if it is for personal use, meaning his admission prompted authorities to seize the whole lot.

This included bottles and cans of Corona, Stella Artois, Heineken, Michelob ULTRA and Budweiser, amounting to thousands of pounds (perhaps explaining the vehicle’s popped tire) and around $10,000, even at Quebec’s lower prices.

The man now faces charges of unlawfully possessing liquor, unlawfully purchasing liquor and operating an unsafe vehicle, on top of potentially ruining a loved one’s now very beer-free wedding.

The van, which was a rental, was also towed, to boot.