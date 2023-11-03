Edmonton woman goes viral for hilariously calling out Ontario drivers

An Edmonton woman is going viral on TikTok after she hilariously called out Ontario drivers for what she described as their “rat-racing ways.”

She begins the video, which has been viewed more than 220,000 times, asking, “If anybody asks me, I currently live in Edmonton, Ontario, Canada — Toronto Junior. Because why does everybody and their mother have an Ontario plate?”

Continuing, she complains that the increase in out-of-province plates has led to more traffic in the city.

You might also like: 16 things in Alberta that make it the best province in Canada

Canadian woman sues McDonald's after she was burned by spilled hot drink

Influx of Canadian expats calling Mexico home sparks backlash

Alberta has seen a massive surge of people moving to the province from other parts of Canada, notably Ontario and BC. The famous “Alberta is Calling” campaign targeted people in those provinces, highlighting Alberta’s affordability, lifestyle, and range of employment opportunities.

“It’s creating so much traffic in the morning. I thought y’all worked from home.”

Her second point, however, was the aggressive and speedy drivers donning Ontario plates.

“The way that you guys are whipping through traffic — good luck in January.”

With Edmonton having some of the worst road conditions in the country, along with a much longer, colder winter than southern Ontario experiences, it will undoubtedly be an adjustment for those used to driving on less icy roads.

“I’m calling all the Ford F-150’s like The Avengers… Please sort these people out!”

What are some winter driving tips that you would give to new Albertans? Let us know in the comments.