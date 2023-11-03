NewsTransportationUrbanized

The TTC has been overwhelmed with complaints and patience is wearing thin

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Nov 3 2023, 4:41 pm
The TTC has been overwhelmed with complaints and patience is wearing thin
ACHPF/Shutterstock

From streetcar congestion to regular service interruptions, the TTC has historically received its fair share of complaints — however, grievances have only seemed to increase following post-lockdown ridership patterns.

Common complaints among riders continue to highlight overcrowding on both subway and bus routes, limited accessibility, an uptick in security incidents, and long wait times that disrupt travel to and from work or school.

In August, the transit agency announced that it would be increasing service throughout the network during the fall back to pre-pandemic levels to address overcrowding on routes.

More specifically, the TTC announced that it would be increasing regular service hours in September to 93% of pre-lockdown levels and further increasing service to 95% by November, with bus service at 99% of pre-lockdown levels.

“More TTC service means more room on board, shorter wait times, and better reliability for all transit users,” Mayor Olivia Chow said during the announcement.

“By reinvesting some of the $60 million originally budgeted to operate Line 5, there will be 280,000 weekly customer trips with scheduled service improvements by November, with service almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Most of this investment will be in the bus network, where we know demand is greatest.”

Aside from increasing service based on ridership demand, the TTC said it would add capacity on specific trips to address overcrowding, shortening wait times by improving the bus Ten Minute Network and improving reliability with more demand-responsive service.

During its 2023 budget announcement in January, the TTC also revealed that it would approve a 10-cent fare increase on single cash and PRESTO rides, with revenue from the increase — along with the City’s subsidy to the TTC — going towards ensuring reliability, safety, and accessibility of the system.

The $2.38 billion combined operating budgets for conventional and Wheel-Trans services also included more than $4 million for safety, security, and cleanliness, including enhanced daily streetcar cleaning.

The budget also includes nearly $3 million dedicated to service improvements in routes serving Neighbourhood Improvement Areas and expansion of the Fair Pass Program to an additional 50,000 lower-income customers.

