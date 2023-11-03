Someone in Toronto drove a truck through a magic mushroom dispensary

Toronto police are currently investigating an early Friday morning crash that saw a pickup truck slam into a magic mushroom dispensary in St. Clair West Village.

According to police, the Dodge Ram pickup crashed into Shroomyz, a psychedelic mushroom dispensary located near Oakwood Avenue and Rogers Road, at approximately 4:50 am.

A truck crashed through a magic mushroom dispensary in Toronto this morning 😳 pic.twitter.com/YFfUa2wLTJ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) November 3, 2023

Images of the aftermath show the truck almost entirely inside the dispensary, with the storefront completely smashed through and piles of debris near the entrance.

Adjacent businesses Sage and Thistle and Wild Blue Bakery took to Instagram to update their customers on the incident, as well as the impact it’s had on their operating hours.

“A vehicle struck the building causing major damage. We will be monitoring the situation and updating our status here on Instagram. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Wild Blue Bakery announced.

The active ingredients in magic mushrooms, called psilocybin and psilocin, are psychoactive substances scheduled under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) in Canada.

Under the CDSA, activities with magic mushrooms (psilocybin and psilocin), such as sale, possession, and production, are illegal unless authorized by Health Canada.

Police told blogTO that the investigation is ongoing, and so far, there have been no charges laid or arrests made.