EventsNewsFall Events

Find your future "pawtner" at Toronto's off-leash singles event next month

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Aug 29 2022, 8:58 pm
Find your future "pawtner" at Toronto's off-leash singles event next month
Ontario Doggos
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival

Fri, September 16, 3:30pm

RendezBrews presented by Toronto Craft Beer Festival
Toronto Oktoberfest

Fri, September 30, 5:00pm

Toronto Oktoberfest

Single and ready to mingle? A huge event for single dog owners is coming to Toronto and you can find your future “pawtner.”

The biggest singles social event, Babes & Barks, will take place Thursday, September 13 at Stackt Market, located at 28 Bathurst Street near Front Street.

The event is the first of its kind in Canada and over 200 people looking for love are expected to attend. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doggos Events 🇨🇦 (@ontariodoggos)

Stackt Market’s 4,800-square-foot “Bark Yark” will play host for an evening filled Bingo, beer pong, corn hole, and other fun games.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale now. According to the organizers, Doggos Event, men can get $5 off their tickets if they DM @ontariodoggos. Each ticket comes with a free drink ticket, and access to all of the entertainment and ice-breaking events that night.

Ontario Doggos Press Release

Babes & Barks

When: September 13
Hours: 7 pm to 11 pm
Where: Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst Street
Price: $30, available online

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ News
+ Fall Events
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.