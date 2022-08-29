Find your future "pawtner" at Toronto's off-leash singles event next month

Single and ready to mingle? A huge event for single dog owners is coming to Toronto and you can find your future “pawtner.”

The biggest singles social event, Babes & Barks, will take place Thursday, September 13 at Stackt Market, located at 28 Bathurst Street near Front Street.

The event is the first of its kind in Canada and over 200 people looking for love are expected to attend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doggos Events 🇨🇦 (@ontariodoggos)

Stackt Market’s 4,800-square-foot “Bark Yark” will play host for an evening filled Bingo, beer pong, corn hole, and other fun games.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale now. According to the organizers, Doggos Event, men can get $5 off their tickets if they DM @ontariodoggos. Each ticket comes with a free drink ticket, and access to all of the entertainment and ice-breaking events that night.

Babes & Barks

When: September 13

Hours: 7 pm to 11 pm

Where: Stackt Market, 28 Bathurst Street

Price: $30, available online