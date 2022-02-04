Toronto's Casa Loma to host its High Tea service for Family Day weekend

Casa Loma is bringing back its High Tea service for Family Day weekend in Toronto, and it’s available for guests of all ages.

On February 19 and 20, Casa Loma welcomes guests to their High Tea service to enjoy savoury and sweet offerings, a selection of international teas and themed bar goodies.

“We’re thrilled to open the castle for a memorable weekend offering a grand experience for guests of all ages,” said Nick Di Donato, president and CEO of Liberty Group. “With Casa Loma’s dramatic and picturesque property and majestic, historic interior, we expect everyone will want to dress to impress and channel their inner king or queen for a day.”

Offerings include favourites like “Traditional Castle Scones, Smoked Wild King Salmon, a selection of sandwiches like Farmhouse Egg Salad, English Cucumber and Coronation Chicken,” and more.

All their dishes can be paired with a hot tea service, international wines and bubbles to regal-inspired martinis, cocktails, mocktails and other drinks from the bar menu.

“Our past tea service events have always sold out, and this year will surpass everyone’s expectations and be no exception,” said Di Donato.

There will be two seatings on Saturday and Sunday at 11 am and 1 pm. Tickets are on sale on the Casa Loma Website and are $75 plus tax and gratuity.

Address: 1 Austin Terrace

Phone: 416-523-0450