Public health partially closes Toronto workplace over COVID-19 outbreak

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported four new COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces across the city and ordered one company to partially close.

Over the last week, outbreaks have been declared at EllisDon, ProLogix Distribution Services, Amherst Crane Rental, and Southland Holdings.

According to Toronto’s monitoring dashboard, two cases each have been reported at EllisDon and ProLogix, three cases have been confirmed at Amherst, and four at Southland.

YaYA Foods, located at 51 Rexdale Boulevard, has been partially shut down after seven COVID-19 cases were detected at the manufacturing facility.

Previously reported outbreaks at the City of Toronto, JOEY Sherway, Toronto Police Service, and RA Crete Scape Ltd have been declared over.

A separate outbreak at EllisDon has grown to four cases since it was first reported on September 9.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

Only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named to protect the privacy of employees and businesses.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 177,812 COVID-19 cases and 3,647 deaths.