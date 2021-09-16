JOEY Sherway, Toronto Police among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported eight new COVID-19 outbreaks at workplaces across the city.

JOEY Sherway, the City of Toronto, and the Toronto Police Service are among the workplaces where clusters of outbreaks have been detected over the last week.

The workplaces have reported outbreaks of three, four, and three cases, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

Of the other new reports, four cases were found at Ellis Don, five were identified at YaYa Foods, and six were detected at RA Crete Scapes Ltd.

Two cases were reported at Eastern Construction and four cases were found at Aragon Construction Management Group, but the outbreaks have since been declared over

Previously reported outbreaks at Harbour 60, The Cheesecake Factory, the TTC, and RES Construction are now over, as are separate outbreaks at the City of Toronto and Ellis Don.

Currently, no workplaces in Toronto have been closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

To protect the privacy of employees and businesses, only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 176,896 COVID-19 cases and 3,639 deaths.