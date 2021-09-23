Two venues linked to "high risk" COVID-19 exposures fined nearly $900 each

Two event venues in Vaughan linked to multiple COVID-19 cases have been charged by York Region Public Health (YRPH).

Paramount Conference and Event Centre and The Royalton Hospitality have both been fined $880 under the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA).

The venues, located at 222 Rowntree Dairy Road and 8201 Weston Road, were charged for failing to keep a contact list.

Earlier this month, YRPH issued a public notice regarding possible COVID-19 exposures at a wedding held at The Royalton and a bachelor party at Paramount.

At the time, the health unit said there was a “high risk” of exposure at the events and that a total of eight cases had been tied to the celebrations.

YRPH previously stated that there had been “difficulties” obtaining guest lists from the venues and organizers and that it was exploring charges.