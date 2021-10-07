Holt Renfrew, The Keg among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported COVID-19 outbreaks at seven workplaces across the city.

Holt Renfrew and The Keg are among the workplaces where clusters of virus cases have been detected over the last week.

The workplaces have reported outbreaks of two and four, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

Of the other new reports, two cases were identified at Coppa’s Fresh Market, seven cases were found at the Metro Distribution Centre, and two were tied to Citi Core Construction.

Two cases were reported at an Election Canada polling station, although the outbreak has since been declared over. Three cases at Hymopack Ltd. have also been resolved.

Previously reported outbreaks at Amherst Crane Rental, Southland Holdings, and Starbucks have now been declared over. Five cases are now linked to ProLogix Distribution Services.

As of October 7, there are six workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when there are two two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

Only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named to protect the privacy of employees and businesses.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 179,401 COVID-19 cases and 3,674 deaths.