Starbucks among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has reported new COVID-19 outbreaks at three workplaces across the city.

Over the last week, outbreaks were declared at a Starbucks, Hymopack Ltd., and Verdi Alliance Group, although the latter two have since been resolved.

The workplaces have reported outbreaks of two, three, and two cases, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

Previously reported outbreaks at ProLogix Distribution Services and Southland Holdings have both grown to five cases, while cases at EllisDon and Ya YA Foods have been resolved.

There are still three active cases at Amherst Crane Rental.

As of September 30, there are four workplaces in Toronto that are facing COVID-19 outbreaks.

TPH declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when two or more lab-confirmed virus cases with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

Only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named to protect the privacy of employees and businesses.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 178,612 COVID-19 cases and 3,660 deaths.